Are Investors Undervaluing Accel Entertainment (ACEL) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Accel Entertainment (ACEL). ACEL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 13.80, while its industry has an average P/E of 31.60. Over the last 12 months, ACEL's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.73 and as low as 10.18, with a median of 13.99.

We should also highlight that ACEL has a P/B ratio of 4.73. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 10.92. Within the past 52 weeks, ACEL's P/B has been as high as 5.45 and as low as 3.96, with a median of 4.63.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. ACEL has a P/S ratio of 0.8. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.98.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that ACEL has a P/CF ratio of 9.12. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. ACEL's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 25.27. Over the past year, ACEL's P/CF has been as high as 9.76 and as low as 6.01, with a median of 8.56.

Another great Gaming stock you could consider is Golden Entertainment (GDEN), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Golden Entertainment also has a P/B ratio of 1.73 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 10.92. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 3.75, as low as 1.60, with a median of 2.09.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Accel Entertainment and Golden Entertainment strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, ACEL and GDEN look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

