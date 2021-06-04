Are Investors Undervaluing Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) is a stock many investors are watching right now. ASO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 9.98, while its industry has an average P/E of 29.77. Over the past 52 weeks, ASO's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.74 and as low as 7.30, with a median of 9.84.

Investors should also recognize that ASO has a P/B ratio of 3.12. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 7.12. Over the past 12 months, ASO's P/B has been as high as 3.14 and as low as 1.35, with a median of 2.28.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. Is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, ASO sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.