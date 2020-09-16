Are Investors Undervaluing Aaron's (AAN) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Aaron's (AAN). AAN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 13.35 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 20.04. Over the past year, AAN's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.65 and as low as 3.78, with a median of 13.08.

Investors should also recognize that AAN has a P/B ratio of 2.57. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 6.19. Over the past year, AAN's P/B has been as high as 2.81 and as low as 0.58, with a median of 2.10.

Finally, we should also recognize that AAN has a P/CF ratio of 2. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 6.82. Over the past 52 weeks, AAN's P/CF has been as high as 2.43 and as low as 0.48, with a median of 1.79.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Aaron's's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, AAN looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

