Are Investors Undervaluing Aaron's (AAN) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Aaron's (AAN). AAN is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 5.87, which compares to its industry's average of 10.78. AAN's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.99 and as low as 5.87, with a median of 8.75, all within the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. AAN has a P/S ratio of 0.28. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.53.

If you're looking for another solid Consumer Services - Miscellaneous value stock, take a look at SP Plus (SP). SP is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Additionally, SP Plus has a P/B ratio of 2.94 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 5.51. For SP, this valuation metric has been as high as 4.16, as low as 2.77, with a median of 3.21 over the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Aaron's and SP Plus are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, AAN and SP feels like a great value stock at the moment.

