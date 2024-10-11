Are Investors Undervaluing AAC Technologies (AACAY) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is AAC Technologies (AACAY). AACAY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 19, while its industry has an average P/E of 20.53. Over the past year, AACAY's Forward P/E has been as high as 30.42 and as low as 11.45, with a median of 16.45.

Investors should also recognize that AACAY has a P/B ratio of 1.37. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 3.49. AACAY's P/B has been as high as 1.65 and as low as 0.63, with a median of 1.09, over the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that AAC Technologies is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, AACAY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

