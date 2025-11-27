Are Investors Undervaluing 8x8 (EGHT) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is 8x8 (EGHT). EGHT is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

We also note that EGHT holds a PEG ratio of 0.71. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. EGHT's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.32. EGHT's PEG has been as high as 0.79 and as low as 0.35, with a median of 0.59, all within the past year.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is EGHT's P/B ratio of 2.22. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 5.67. Within the past 52 weeks, EGHT's P/B has been as high as 4.01 and as low as 1.70, with a median of 2.31.

Finally, our model also underscores that EGHT has a P/CF ratio of 5.30. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. EGHT's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 15.51. Within the past 12 months, EGHT's P/CF has been as high as 23.04 and as low as 4.00, with a median of 7.51.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in 8x8's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that EGHT is an impressive value stock right now.

8x8 Inc (EGHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

