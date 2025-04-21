Are Investors Undervaluing 8x8 (EGHT) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is 8x8 (EGHT). EGHT is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

We should also highlight that EGHT has a P/B ratio of 1.84. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 4.77. Within the past 52 weeks, EGHT's P/B has been as high as 4.09 and as low as 1.84, with a median of 2.84.

Finally, we should also recognize that EGHT has a P/CF ratio of 5.49. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 13.93. Over the past year, EGHT's P/CF has been as high as 23.04 and as low as 5.49, with a median of 10.82.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in 8x8's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that EGHT is an impressive value stock right now.

