Are Institutions Heavily Invested In Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp.'s (NASDAQ:SCMA) Shares?

The big shareholder groups in Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCMA) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$165m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition.

NasdaqGM:SCMA Ownership Breakdown January 28th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqGM:SCMA Earnings and Revenue Growth January 28th 2022

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 19% of Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Barclays PLC Private Banking & Investment Banking Investment is currently the company's largest shareholder with 13% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 8.4% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 6.7% by the third-largest shareholder. In addition, we found that James Tumulty, the CEO has 0.6% of the shares allocated to their name.

Our studies suggest that the top 13 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp.. It has a market capitalization of just US$165m, and insiders have US$6.4m worth of shares, in their own names. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board, though we generally prefer to see bigger insider holdings. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, collectively holds 55% of Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition shares. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition that you should be aware of before investing here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

