Are Institutions Heavily Invested In Leo Holdings Corp. II's (NYSE:LHC) Shares?

If you want to know who really controls Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Leo Holdings II is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$464m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Leo Holdings II. NYSE:LHC Ownership Breakdown August 16th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Leo Holdings II?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Leo Holdings II. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Leo Holdings II's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story. NYSE:LHC Earnings and Revenue Growth August 16th 2022

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Leo Holdings II is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Leo Investors GP II Limited with 20% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 4.2% and 3.9% of the stock.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 11 have the combined ownership of 51% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Leo Holdings II

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Leo Holdings Corp. II in their own names. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. It appears that the board holds about US$891k worth of stock. This compares to a market capitalization of US$464m. Many investors in smaller companies prefer to see the board more heavily invested. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 12% stake in Leo Holdings II. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 20%, of the company's shares. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Leo Holdings II (including 2 which make us uncomfortable) .

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

