Are Institutions Heavily Invested In Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ITAQ) Shares?

The big shareholder groups in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of US$215m, Industrial Tech Acquisitions II is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Industrial Tech Acquisitions II. NasdaqGM:ITAQ Ownership Breakdown August 17th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Industrial Tech Acquisitions II?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Industrial Tech Acquisitions II's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters. NasdaqGM:ITAQ Earnings and Revenue Growth August 17th 2022

It would appear that 6.6% of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II shares are controlled by hedge funds. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Industrial Tech Partners II, LLC with 20% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 6.6% and 3.7% of the stock.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 12 have the combined ownership of 51% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our data cannot confirm that board members are holding shares personally. Given we are not picking up on insider ownership, we may have missing data. Therefore, it would be interesting to assess the CEO compensation and tenure, here.

General Public Ownership

With a 32% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Industrial Tech Acquisitions II. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 20%, of the shares on issue. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Industrial Tech Acquisitions II (at least 3 which can't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

