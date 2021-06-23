Are Institutions Heavily Invested In Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company's (NASDAQ:HMHC) Shares?

The big shareholder groups in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a market capitalization of US$1.4b, so we would expect some institutional investors to have noticed the stock. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt?

NasdaqGS:HMHC Ownership Breakdown June 23rd 2021

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Houghton Mifflin Harcourt's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqGS:HMHC Earnings and Revenue Growth June 23rd 2021

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Wellington Management Group LLP with 13% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 8.4% and 7.0%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 9 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

I can report that insiders do own shares in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company. It is a pretty big company, so it is generally a positive to see some potentially meaningful alignment. In this case, they own around US$20m worth of shares (at current prices). Most would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. Still, it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, with a 10% stake in the company, will not easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Houghton Mifflin Harcourt better, we need to consider many other factors. Be aware that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

