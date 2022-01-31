Are Institutions Heavily Invested In Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:GILT) Shares?

A look at the shareholders of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

With a market capitalization of US$423m, Gilat Satellite Networks is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Gilat Satellite Networks.

NasdaqGS:GILT Ownership Breakdown January 31st 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Gilat Satellite Networks?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Gilat Satellite Networks does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Gilat Satellite Networks, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqGS:GILT Earnings and Revenue Growth January 31st 2022

Gilat Satellite Networks is not owned by hedge funds. First Israel Mezzanine Investors Ltd. is currently the largest shareholder, with 20% of shares outstanding. With 7.6% and 5.2% of the shares outstanding respectively, Mivtach Shamir Holdings Ltd and Yelin Lapidot Holdings Ltd. are the second and third largest shareholders.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 11 shareholders have a combined ownership of 51% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Gilat Satellite Networks

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our data cannot confirm that board members are holding shares personally. It is unusual not to have at least some personal holdings by board members, so our data might be flawed. A good next step would be to check how much the CEO is paid.

General Public Ownership

With a 36% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Gilat Satellite Networks. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 27%, private equity firms could influence the Gilat Satellite Networks board. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Gilat Satellite Networks (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

