Are Institutions Heavily Invested In Fidelity National Financial, Inc.'s (NYSE:FNF) Shares?

Every investor in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

With a market capitalization of US$14b, Fidelity National Financial is rather large. We'd expect to see institutional investors on the register. Companies of this size are usually well known to retail investors, too. In the chart below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Fidelity National Financial.

NYSE:FNF Ownership Breakdown February 9th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Fidelity National Financial?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Fidelity National Financial does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Fidelity National Financial's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NYSE:FNF Earnings and Revenue Growth February 9th 2022

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Fidelity National Financial is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that BlackRock, Inc. is the largest shareholder with 12% of shares outstanding. With 9.6% and 3.1% of the shares outstanding respectively, The Vanguard Group, Inc. and Brave Warrior Advisors, LLC are the second and third largest shareholders.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 18 shareholders have a combined ownership of 51% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Fidelity National Financial

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can see that insiders own shares in Fidelity National Financial, Inc.. Insiders own US$662m worth of shares (at current prices). we sometimes take an interest in whether they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 13% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Fidelity National Financial better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Fidelity National Financial (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

