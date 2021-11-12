Are Institutions Heavily Invested In Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FENC) Shares?

Every investor in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$243m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Fennec Pharmaceuticals?

NasdaqCM:FENC Ownership Breakdown November 12th 2021

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Fennec Pharmaceuticals does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Fennec Pharmaceuticals' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqCM:FENC Earnings and Revenue Growth November 12th 2021

It would appear that 22% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are controlled by hedge funds. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Southpoint Capital Advisors LP with 16% of shares outstanding. The Sonic Fund II, L.P. is the second largest shareholder owning 9.4% of common stock, and Avoro Capital Advisors LLC holds about 6.4% of the company stock. In addition, we found that Rostislav Raykov, the CEO has 0.8% of the shares allocated to their name.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Fennec Pharmaceuticals

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.. In their own names, insiders own US$3.9m worth of stock in the US$243m company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public collectively holds 52% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Fennec Pharmaceuticals better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Fennec Pharmaceuticals you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

