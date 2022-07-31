Are Institutions Heavily Invested In BrightSpire Capital, Inc.'s (NYSE:BRSP) Shares?

The big shareholder groups in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

BrightSpire Capital has a market capitalization of US$1.2b, so we would expect some institutional investors to have noticed the stock. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about BrightSpire Capital.

NYSE:BRSP Ownership Breakdown July 31st 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About BrightSpire Capital?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

BrightSpire Capital already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see BrightSpire Capital's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NYSE:BRSP Earnings and Revenue Growth July 31st 2022

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. It would appear that 7.8% of BrightSpire Capital shares are controlled by hedge funds. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. DigitalBridge Operating Co. LLC is currently the largest shareholder, with 24% of shares outstanding. Nut Tree Capital Management, LP is the second largest shareholder owning 7.8% of common stock, and The Vanguard Group, Inc. holds about 6.5% of the company stock. In addition, we found that Michael Mazzei, the CEO has 0.7% of the shares allocated to their name.

We also observed that the top 10 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of BrightSpire Capital

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in BrightSpire Capital, Inc.. The insiders have a meaningful stake worth US$19m. Most would see this as a real positive. It is good to see this level of investment by insiders. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 36% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand BrightSpire Capital better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for BrightSpire Capital (of which 2 are concerning!) you should know about.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

