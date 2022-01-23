Are Institutions Heavily Invested In AxoGen, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares?

A look at the shareholders of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

AxoGen is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$344m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about AxoGen.

NasdaqCM:AXGN Ownership Breakdown January 23rd 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About AxoGen?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in AxoGen. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of AxoGen, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqCM:AXGN Earnings and Revenue Growth January 23rd 2022

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. It looks like hedge funds own 13% of AxoGen shares. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. The company's largest shareholder is ArrowMark Colorado Holdings, LLC, with ownership of 13%. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 7.1% and 5.4% of the stock. Additionally, the company's CEO Karen Zaderej directly holds 2.2% of the total shares outstanding.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 51% of the ownership is controlled by the top 12 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of AxoGen

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in AxoGen, Inc.. In their own names, insiders own US$16m worth of stock in the US$344m company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 18% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand AxoGen better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for AxoGen that you should be aware of.

