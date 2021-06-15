Are Insiders Selling UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stock?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At UFP Industries

The President & COO, Patrick Webster, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$3.4m worth of shares at a price of US$61.22 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$73.11). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 23% of Patrick Webster's holding.

UFP Industries insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:UFPI Insider Trading Volume June 15th 2021

UFP Industries Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at UFP Industries. Specifically, insiders ditched US$4.5m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that UFP Industries insiders own 2.3% of the company, worth about US$105m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At UFP Industries Tell Us?

Insiders sold UFP Industries shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, UFP Industries makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for UFP Industries you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

