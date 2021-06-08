Are Insiders Selling U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Stock?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At U.S. Physical Therapy

The Chief Operating Officer of West, Glenn McDowell, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.2m worth of shares at a price of US$106 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$119. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 44% of Glenn McDowell's holding.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$225k for 2.00k shares. But insiders sold 67.69k shares worth US$7.4m. In total, U.S. Physical Therapy insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:USPH Insider Trading Volume June 8th 2021

Insiders at U.S. Physical Therapy Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen notably more insider selling, than insider buying, at U.S. Physical Therapy. We note insiders cashed in US$2.0m worth of shares. On the flip side, insiders spent US$225k on purchasing shares (as mentioned above) . Because the selling vastly outweighs the buying, we'd say this is a somewhat bearish sign.

Does U.S. Physical Therapy Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. U.S. Physical Therapy insiders own about US$29m worth of shares. That equates to 1.9% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At U.S. Physical Therapy Tell Us?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at U.S. Physical Therapy, in the last three months. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But since U.S. Physical Therapy is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing U.S. Physical Therapy. While conducting our analysis, we found that U.S. Physical Therapy has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

