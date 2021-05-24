Are Insiders Selling Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Stock?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD).

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Royal Gold

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the VP & General Counsel, Randy Shefman, sold US$98k worth of shares at a price of US$109 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$125. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 13% of Randy Shefman's stake. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Randy Shefman.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:RGLD Insider Trading Volume May 24th 2021

I will like Royal Gold better if I see some big insider buys.

Does Royal Gold Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Royal Gold insiders own about US$29m worth of shares. That equates to 0.4% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Royal Gold Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Royal Gold shares in the last quarter. Still, the insider transactions at Royal Gold in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.



For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

