Are Insiders Selling Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, George Sing, for US$22m worth of shares, at about US$619 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$543). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In the last year Regeneron Pharmaceuticals insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:REGN Insider Trading Volume June 29th 2021

Insiders at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. In total, insider Neil Stahl sold US$6.4m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals insiders own 4.3% of the company, currently worth about US$2.4b based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is growing earnings. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (2 can't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

