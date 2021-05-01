Are Insiders Selling Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Stock?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING).

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Ping Identity Holding

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the CEO & Director, Andre Durand, sold US$3.6m worth of shares at a price of US$24.00 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$24.28. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 20% of Andre Durand's holding.

Ping Identity Holding insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:PING Insider Trading Volume May 1st 2021

Insider Ownership of Ping Identity Holding

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Ping Identity Holding insiders own about US$28m worth of shares. That equates to 1.4% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Ping Identity Holding Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Ping Identity Holding shares in the last quarter. Still, the insider transactions at Ping Identity Holding in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Ping Identity Holding (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

