Are Insiders Selling Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

Penn National Gaming Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chairman Emeritus, Peter Carlino, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$371m worth of shares at a price of US$124 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$91.24. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 59.15k shares worth US$1.1m. On the other hand they divested 3.06m shares, for US$376m. In total, Penn National Gaming insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:PENN Insider Trading Volume April 30th 2021

Insiders at Penn National Gaming Have Sold Stock Recently

There was substantially more insider selling, than buying, of Penn National Gaming shares over the last three months. In total, insiders sold US$372m worth of shares in that time. Meanwhile Independent Director Jane Scaccetti bought US$99k worth. Since the selling really does outweigh the buying, we'd say that these transactions may suggest that some insiders feel the company has been fully valued in recent months.

Does Penn National Gaming Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Penn National Gaming insiders own 1.7% of the company, currently worth about US$243m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Penn National Gaming Insider Transactions Indicate?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of Penn National Gaming stock, than buying, in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Penn National Gaming you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

