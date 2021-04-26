Are Insiders Selling MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Stock?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX).

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At MeiraGTx Holdings

The Independent Director, Joel Marcus, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$78k worth of shares at a price of US$15.81 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$13.46. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. Joel Marcus was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:MGTX Insider Trading Volume April 26th 2021

Does MeiraGTx Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. MeiraGTx Holdings insiders own about US$38m worth of shares. That equates to 6.3% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About MeiraGTx Holdings Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. Our analysis of MeiraGTx Holdings insider transactions leaves us cautious. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - MeiraGTx Holdings has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

