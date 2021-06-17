Are Insiders Selling Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Stock?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT).

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Hersha Hospitality Trust

The CFO & Assistant Secretary, Ashish Parikh, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$714k worth of shares at a price of US$8.24 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$12.06, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was 79% of Ashish Parikh's holding.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$345k for 60.00k shares. On the other hand they divested 129.46k shares, for US$1.1m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:HT Insider Trading Volume June 17th 2021

Hersha Hospitality Trust Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Hersha Hospitality Trust. In total, Independent Trustee Thomas Hutchison sold US$228k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership of Hersha Hospitality Trust

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Hersha Hospitality Trust insiders own about US$75m worth of shares. That equates to 14% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Hersha Hospitality Trust Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Hersha Hospitality Trust. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Hersha Hospitality Trust (1 is significant!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

