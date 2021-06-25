Are Insiders Selling H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) Stock?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At H.B. Fuller

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the President, James Owens, sold US$633k worth of shares at a price of US$64.20 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$63.80. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In the last year H.B. Fuller insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:FUL Insider Trading Volume June 25th 2021

Insiders at H.B. Fuller Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of H.B. Fuller shares. Specifically, insiders ditched US$783k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership of H.B. Fuller

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that H.B. Fuller insiders own 0.8% of the company, worth about US$28m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At H.B. Fuller Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought H.B. Fuller stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that H.B. Fuller is growing earnings. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example, H.B. Fuller has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

