Are Insiders Selling Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX).

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Juliet Bakker, sold US$391k worth of shares at a price of US$42.67 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$59.90). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was 67% of Juliet Bakker's stake.

Axonics Modulation Technologies insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Axonics Modulation Technologies Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 2.0% of Axonics Modulation Technologies shares, worth about US$51m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Axonics Modulation Technologies Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Axonics Modulation Technologies shares in the last quarter. Our analysis of Axonics Modulation Technologies insider transactions leaves us cautious. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Axonics Modulation Technologies and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

