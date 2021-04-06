Are Insiders Selling Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Stock?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Assured Guaranty

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Deputy Chairman, Dominic Frederico, sold US$5.2m worth of shares at a price of US$44.50 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$43.44. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive). The only individual insider seller over the last year was Dominic Frederico.

Dominic Frederico divested 250.00k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$44.14. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:AGO Insider Trading Volume April 6th 2021

Insiders at Assured Guaranty Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Assured Guaranty. In total, Deputy Chairman Dominic Frederico dumped US$11m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Does Assured Guaranty Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Assured Guaranty insiders own about US$165m worth of shares (which is 5.1% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Assured Guaranty Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Assured Guaranty shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since Assured Guaranty is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Assured Guaranty. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Assured Guaranty (1 is potentially serious!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

