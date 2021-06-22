Are Insiders Buying Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK).

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Upwork

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Gregory Gretsch for US$8.1m worth of shares, at about US$14.95 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$49.00), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:UPWK Insider Trading Volume June 22nd 2021

Upwork Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Upwork shares. In total, insiders dumped US$904k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Does Upwork Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Upwork insiders own 9.3% of the company, worth about US$572m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Upwork Insiders?

Insiders sold Upwork shares recently, but they didn't buy any. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. We are also comforted by the high levels of insider ownership. So we're happy to look past recent trading. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - Upwork has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

