Are Insiders Buying The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Stock?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX).

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

L.S. Starrett Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Lead Independent Director Thomas Riordan for US$76k worth of shares, at about US$4.26 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$6.37), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months L.S. Starrett insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:SCX Insider Trading Volume May 6th 2021

Does L.S. Starrett Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Based on our data, L.S. Starrett insiders have about 4.3% of the stock, worth approximately US$1.9m. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Do The L.S. Starrett Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded L.S. Starrett shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if L.S. Starrett insiders bought more shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing L.S. Starrett. At Simply Wall St, we've found that L.S. Starrett has 3 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

