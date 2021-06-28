Are Insiders Buying The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Kraft Heinz

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Elio Leoni Sceti for US$3.0m worth of shares, at about US$33.24 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$40.69), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:KHC Insider Trading Volume June 28th 2021

Are Kraft Heinz Insiders Buying Or Selling?

We have seen a bit of insider selling at Kraft Heinz, over the last three months. insider Bruno Keller only netted US$7.7k selling shares, in that period. It's not great to see insider selling, nor the lack of recent buyers. But the amount sold isn't enough for us to put any weight on it.

Insider Ownership of Kraft Heinz

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Kraft Heinz insiders own 0.6% of the company, currently worth about US$284m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Kraft Heinz Insider Transactions Indicate?

Our data shows a little more insider selling, but no insider buying, in the last three months. But the sales were small, so we're not concerned. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Kraft Heinz insiders think the business has merit. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Kraft Heinz. While conducting our analysis, we found that Kraft Heinz has 4 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

