Are Insiders Buying Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Stock?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST).

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

Primis Financial Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President Dennis Zember for US$1.2m worth of shares, at about US$11.57 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$14.96. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months Primis Financial insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGM:FRST Insider Trading Volume April 17th 2021

Insiders at Primis Financial Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Primis Financial. Overall, four insiders shelled out US$719k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Primis Financial insiders own 6.5% of the company, worth about US$24m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Primis Financial Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Primis Financial insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Primis Financial has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

