Are Insiders Buying Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Stock?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chairman of the Board & CEO William Shepro bought US$101k worth of shares at a price of US$8.68 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$5.85). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. William Shepro was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:ASPS Insider Trading Volume May 5th 2021

Does Altisource Portfolio Solutions Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data indicates that Altisource Portfolio Solutions insiders own about US$9.4m worth of shares (which is 9.3% of the company). We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At Altisource Portfolio Solutions Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Altisource Portfolio Solutions insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Altisource Portfolio Solutions insiders bought more shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Altisource Portfolio Solutions. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Altisource Portfolio Solutions (1 is concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

