Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Sandvik (SDVKY) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Sandvik AB (SDVKY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Sandvik AB is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 181 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Sandvik AB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SDVKY's full-year earnings has moved 12.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, SDVKY has returned 20.6% so far this year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 16.1%. This means that Sandvik AB is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, UniFirst (UNF), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 33.8%.

The consensus estimate for UniFirst's current year EPS has increased 2.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Sandvik AB belongs to the Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products industry, a group that includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #162 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 4% so far this year, so SDVKY is performing better in this area.

In contrast, UniFirst falls under the Uniform and Related industry. Currently, this industry has 2 stocks and is ranked #12. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +43.7%.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Sandvik AB and UniFirst as they could maintain their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.