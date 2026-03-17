Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging RBC Bearings (RBC) This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has RBC Bearings (RBC) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

RBC Bearings is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 179 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. RBC Bearings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RBC's full-year earnings has moved 4.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that RBC has returned about 22% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 8.4%. This shows that RBC Bearings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Techtronic Industries Co. (TTNDY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 24.4%.

Over the past three months, Techtronic Industries Co.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, RBC Bearings is a member of the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, which includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #69 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.8% so far this year, meaning that RBC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Techtronic Industries Co., however, belongs to the Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products industry. Currently, this 8-stock industry is ranked #76. The industry has moved +1% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track RBC Bearings and Techtronic Industries Co.. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

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RBC Bearings Incorporated (RBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Techtronic Industries Co. (TTNDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.