Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Pentair (PNR) This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Pentair plc (PNR) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Pentair plc is one of 212 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Pentair plc is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PNR's full-year earnings has moved 0.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, PNR has moved about 30.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 13.9% on average. This means that Pentair plc is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Schneider Electric SE (SBGSY). The stock is up 29.5% year-to-date.

In Schneider Electric SE's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 8.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Pentair plc belongs to the Manufacturing - Thermal Products industry, which includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 29.5% so far this year, so PNR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Schneider Electric SE, however, belongs to the Manufacturing - Electronics industry. Currently, this 16-stock industry is ranked #29. The industry has moved +16.8% so far this year.

Pentair plc and Schneider Electric SE could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Pentair plc (PNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Schneider Electric SE (SBGSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.