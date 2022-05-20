Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Packaging Corp. (PKG) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Packaging Corp. is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 229 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Packaging Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PKG's full-year earnings has moved 11.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, PKG has gained about 10.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of -18.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Packaging Corp. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Twin Disc (TWIN). The stock has returned 13.6% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Twin Disc's current year EPS has increased 344.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Packaging Corp. is a member of the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry, which includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #69 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 2% so far this year, so PKG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Twin Disc falls under the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. Currently, this industry has 42 stocks and is ranked #97. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -22.9%.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Packaging Corp. and Twin Disc as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.