Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging OI Glass (OI) This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has O-I Glass (OI) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

O-I Glass is one of 189 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. O-I Glass is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OI's full-year earnings has moved 5.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, OI has moved about 21.2% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 8.4%. As we can see, O-I Glass is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Proto Labs (PRLB), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 30.5%.

In Proto Labs' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 18.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, O-I Glass is a member of the Glass Products industry, which includes 2 individual companies and currently sits at #23 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 7.1% this year, meaning that OI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Proto Labs, however, belongs to the Rubber - Plastics industry. Currently, this 3-stock industry is ranked #37. The industry has moved -2.6% so far this year.

O-I Glass and Proto Labs could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

O-I Glass, Inc. (OI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Proto Labs, Inc. (PRLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.