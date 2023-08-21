Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging OI Glass (OI) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. O-I Glass (OI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

O-I Glass is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 222 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. O-I Glass is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OI's full-year earnings has moved 1.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that OI has returned about 15.9% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 7.9% on average. This means that O-I Glass is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Terex (TEX). The stock has returned 33% year-to-date.

In Terex's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 19% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, O-I Glass belongs to the Glass Products industry, a group that includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #41 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 10.8% this year, meaning that OI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Terex belongs to the Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry. This 7-stock industry is currently ranked #3. The industry has moved +15.9% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to O-I Glass and Terex as they could maintain their solid performance.

