Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging NAPCO Security Technologies (NSSC) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Napco (NSSC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Napco is one of 187 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Napco is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NSSC's full-year earnings has moved 28.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, NSSC has gained about 20.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of 8.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Napco is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO). The stock is up 23.6% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric Holdings' current year EPS has increased 6.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Napco belongs to the Security and Safety Services industry, which includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 30.2% so far this year, meaning that NSSC is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Lincoln Electric Holdings belongs to the Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products industry. This 7-stock industry is currently ranked #182. The industry has moved +4.5% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Napco and Lincoln Electric Holdings as they could maintain their solid performance.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.