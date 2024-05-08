Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging NAPCO Security Technologies (NSSC) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Napco (NSSC) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Napco is one of 222 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Napco is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NSSC's full-year earnings has moved 1.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that NSSC has returned about 33.6% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 8.2%. This means that Napco is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Parker-Hannifin (PH) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 19.4%.

In Parker-Hannifin's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Napco belongs to the Security and Safety Services industry, a group that includes 20 individual companies and currently sits at #22 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 8.7% so far this year, meaning that NSSC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Parker-Hannifin, however, belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. Currently, this 44-stock industry is ranked #77. The industry has moved +8% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Napco and Parker-Hannifin. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

