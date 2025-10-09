Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging MSC (MSM) This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is MSC Industrial (MSM) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

MSC Industrial is one of 187 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MSC Industrial is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSM's full-year earnings has moved 0.7% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, MSM has moved about 19.9% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 4.4%. As we can see, MSC Industrial is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Mueller Water Products (MWA). The stock has returned 14.4% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Mueller Water Products' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, MSC Industrial belongs to the Industrial Services industry, a group that includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 6.3% so far this year, so MSM is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Mueller Water Products falls under the Steel - Pipe and Tube industry. Currently, this industry has 4 stocks and is ranked #40. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +5.4%.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track MSC Industrial and Mueller Water Products. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

