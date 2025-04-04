Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Lindsay (LNN) This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Lindsay (LNN) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Lindsay is one of 192 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Lindsay is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LNN's full-year earnings has moved 6.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, LNN has returned 9.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of -10.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Lindsay is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is UniFirst (UNF). The stock is up 0.6% year-to-date.

In UniFirst's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Lindsay belongs to the Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry, a group that includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #49 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 3.9% this year, meaning that LNN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, UniFirst falls under the Uniform and Related industry. Currently, this industry has 2 stocks and is ranked #3. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -15.4%.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Lindsay and UniFirst. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

