Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Kornit Digital (KRNT) This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Kornit Digital (KRNT) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Kornit Digital is one of 212 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Kornit Digital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KRNT's full-year earnings has moved 3.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, KRNT has gained about 27.9% so far this year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 15.4%. This means that Kornit Digital is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Packaging Corp. (PKG). The stock is up 35.1% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Packaging Corp.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Kornit Digital belongs to the Commercial Printing industry, which includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #28 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 16.3% so far this year, so KRNT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Packaging Corp. falls under the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry. Currently, this industry has 11 stocks and is ranked #155. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +19.2%.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Kornit Digital and Packaging Corp. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

