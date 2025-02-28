Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Komatsu (KMTUY) This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Komatsu Ltd. is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 201 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Komatsu Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KMTUY's full-year earnings has moved 14.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, KMTUY has moved about 12.2% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of -2.5%. This shows that Komatsu Ltd. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Lindsay (LNN). The stock has returned 12.3% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Lindsay's current year EPS has increased 2.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Komatsu Ltd. is a member of the Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry, which includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #86 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 5.2% so far this year, so KMTUY is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Lindsay falls under the Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #53. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +12.6%.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Komatsu Ltd. and Lindsay as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lindsay Corporation (LNN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.