Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Komatsu (KMTUY) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Komatsu Ltd. is one of 223 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Komatsu Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KMTUY's full-year earnings has moved 18.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, KMTUY has moved about 36% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 1.6%. This means that Komatsu Ltd. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

O-I Glass (OI) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 7.3%.

In O-I Glass' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Komatsu Ltd. belongs to the Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry, a group that includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 15% so far this year, so KMTUY is performing better in this area.

O-I Glass, however, belongs to the Glass Products industry. Currently, this 6-stock industry is ranked #28. The industry has moved -1.9% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Komatsu Ltd. and O-I Glass as they could maintain their solid performance.

