Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Kion Group (KIGRY) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Kion Group (KIGRY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Kion Group is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 187 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Kion Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KIGRY's full-year earnings has moved 45.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, KIGRY has returned 130.2% so far this year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 7.1%. This shows that Kion Group is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Kennametal (KMT). The stock is up 20.2% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Kennametal's current year EPS has increased 31.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Kion Group is a member of the Industrial Services industry, which includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #206 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 1.4% so far this year, so KIGRY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Kennametal falls under the Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products industry. Currently, this industry has 8 stocks and is ranked #16. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +7.8%.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Kion Group and Kennametal. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kion Group (KIGRY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kennametal Inc. (KMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.