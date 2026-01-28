Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KWHIY) This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (KWHIY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. is one of 181 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KWHIY's full-year earnings has moved 8.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that KWHIY has returned about 28.3% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 18.6%. This means that Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Sandvik AB (SDVKY). The stock is up 22% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Sandvik AB's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, which includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #80 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 14.9% so far this year, meaning that KWHIY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Sandvik AB belongs to the Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products industry. This 8-stock industry is currently ranked #14. The industry has moved +14.8% year to date.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. and Sandvik AB could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

