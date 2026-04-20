Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Intellicheck Mobilisa (IDN) This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. (IDN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. is one of 182 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IDN's full-year earnings has moved 110.5% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that IDN has returned about 27.1% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 16.6%. This shows that Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Kaiser Aluminum (KALU). The stock is up 29.2% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Kaiser Aluminum's current year EPS has increased 13.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. belongs to the Security and Safety Services industry, which includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #41 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 4.1% so far this year, meaning that IDN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Kaiser Aluminum belongs to the Metal Products - Procurement and Fabrication industry. This 6-stock industry is currently ranked #216. The industry has moved +12.7% year to date.

Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. and Kaiser Aluminum could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. (IDN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.