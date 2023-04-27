Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Ingersoll Rand (IR) This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Ingersoll Rand (IR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Ingersoll Rand is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 217 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Ingersoll Rand is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IR's full-year earnings has moved 5.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, IR has gained about 2.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of -2.1% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Ingersoll Rand is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 65.3%.

Over the past three months, The Manitowoc Company, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 63.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Ingersoll Rand belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, which includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #69 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1.1% so far this year, so IR is performing better in this area.

In contrast, The Manitowoc Company, Inc. falls under the Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry. Currently, this industry has 6 stocks and is ranked #15. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -8.4%.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Ingersoll Rand and The Manitowoc Company, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.