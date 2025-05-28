Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging IHI CORP (IHICY) This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has IHI CORP (IHICY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

IHI CORP is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 190 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. IHI CORP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IHICY's full-year earnings has moved 28.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that IHICY has returned about 110.9% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of -1.7% on a year-to-date basis. This means that IHI CORP is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is DXP Enterprises (DXPE). The stock is up 3.1% year-to-date.

For DXP Enterprises, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 22.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, IHI CORP belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, a group that includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #135 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 0.8% this year, meaning that IHICY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. DXP Enterprises is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track IHI CORP and DXP Enterprises. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

